Mattermost’s Barry Duplantis: Unified Platform to Help Organizations Maximize Benefits of Data

Barry Duplantis, vice president and general manager of the North American public sector at Mattermost, said Tuesday that organizations, including the military, fail to maximize the value of their data because they lack the right tool.

Duplantis said in a column posted on the Mattermost blog that organizations typically use over 200 applications, resulting in data silos, stifled productivity and the inability of team members to see the complete picture.

According to the Mattermost VP, the company’s open source platform can address this issue by allowing organizations to deploy “a unified tool that brings data, people, and tools together in one place”.

Duplantis explained how the Mattermost platform works to facilitate collaboration by providing secure communication and enabling data visibility and sharing.

In this regard, the platform serves as a “digital command and control center” that accelerates data-driven decision making, making it “much easier for military units to accomplish their objectives,” Duplantis said.