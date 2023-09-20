AWS GovTech Accelerator Program to Kick Off With 13 Startups

Amazon Web Services released on Sept. 19 the list of startup companies that will participate in the inaugural AWS GovTech Accelerator. Thirteen selected startups will undergo a virtual and in-person mentorship course under the four-week program.

Following the program’s launch in June at the AWS Summit in Washington, D.C., the screening committee prioritized applications of startups focused on justice and public safety. Other requirements were having existing customers and generating revenue from the public sector, as well as the use of AWS Cloud to help enhance services in courts of justice, law enforcement and emergency services.

The participants will now receive a customized set of valuable business development resources. AWS will also provide the government technology startups with tools and technical guidance to enhance their unique missions.

“911 call centers are facing unprecedented challenges, with high call volumes, legacy technology, and short staffing,” said Kim Majerus, vice president of global education and U.S. state and local government at AWS. She disclosed that a rising number of cyber events are targetting courts and other public safety organizations.

“The thirteen startups selected have demonstrated a technology solution that has real-world application, and we are excited to work with them,” Majerus added.

The chosen startups will leverage AWS to develop next-generation GovTech technology.

The demo day of the 2023 AWS GovTech Accelerator will be on Nov. 14 at the State of GovTech conference. The program participants will have the opportunity to present cloud-powered solutions to justice and public safety agencies.