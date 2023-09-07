Red Hat OpenShift Added to AWS Marketplace for IC; Christopher Smith Quoted

Red Hat‘s enterprise Kubernetes container platform is now available to the intelligence community through Amazon Web Services’ digital catalog of third-party software, data and services.

The Red Hat OpenShift listing in AWS Marketplace for IC will allow customers to install and configure the self-managed containerization software on AWS to develop and deploy Kubernetes-based applications, Red Hat said Wednesday.

“With this expanded availability of Red Hat OpenShift to the U.S. IC through AWS Marketplace, we continue our drive to help remove potential barriers to innovation with a solution that is accredited and compliant with a variety of government regulations,” said Christopher Smith, vice president and general manager of North America Public Sector at Red Hat.

Red Hat OpenShift is a unified platform designed to build, modernize and deploy a broad range of applications and workloads, including artificial intelligence and machine learning systems, messaging tools, databases and logging and monitoring platforms.