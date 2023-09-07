CAES Earns DOD Office Recognition for Military Service Member Support; Mike Kahn Quoted

CAES has received the Seven Seals Award from a Defense Department office in recognition of its efforts to create nurturing work environments for National Guard and Reserve members.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said Wednesday the Pennsylvania Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve gave its highest acclaim to the CAES management team at a statewide awards luncheon on Aug. 9.

CAES, in partnership with ArmyPaYS, launched a veteran-focused initiative to align U.S. Army soldiers with hiring opportunities at the company. Another veteran-focused work is a team-up with a nonprofit that provides tailored housing to ​severely injured​ former service members.

“The Guard and Reserve are essential to the Armed Forces and the safety of our nation,” said Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES and a previous Wash100 Award recipient. “I’m proud that CAES leaders are creating an environment that supports our employees in their service to our country.”

ESGR endorsed the award for the company’s entire leadership after it honored Mary-Beth DePaolo, director of human resources at CAES, with the Patriotic Employer award early this year.

DePaolo received the recognition due to her continuous support for a former CAES employee serving in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.