Leidos to Bolster DHS Networks Under Potential $918M Follow-On Contract; Roy Stevens Quoted

Leidos has secured a potential $918 million follow-on award from the Department of Homeland Security for network upgrades.

Issued under the Homeland Enterprise Information Technology Secure Services and Support vehicle, the contract has a base period of one year and includes six one-year option periods, Leidos announced from its Reston, Virginia headquarters on Thursday.

“Our team will be focused on delivering capabilities like quantum resistant cryptography, artificial intelligence operations, robotic process automation and classified cloud service integration,” said Roy Stevens, president of Leidos’ Intelligence Group and a 2023 Wash100 Award winner.

The company’s responsibilities include program management, operations and maintenance, systems engineering, training, information assurance and classified and unclassified cloud computing capabilities integration and services. Leidos’ work is intended to help transform the Homeland Secure Data Network and Classified-Local Area Network as the company improves and replaces legacy network features using modern technologies.

“By supporting cross-agency intelligence sharing and secure collaboration for federal and civilian agencies, we’ll help DHS accomplish their mission of safeguarding the homeland,” said Stevens.

An artificial intelligence for information technology operations platform is one tool Leidos will implement, and it will be used to identify operational anomalies to address problems before they affect users. This product offers network penetration testing methodologies, tools and reporting able to reduce the risk of network intrusion while boosting network reliability and security.

Stevens noted Leidos’ “strong relationship” with DHS.

This follow-on award represents a continuation of this partnership and the company’s work under the department’s Secure Enterprise Network Systems, Services & Support contract, which centers the maintenance of a classified and interoperable information sharing infrastructure.

The company recently won another award within the DHS umbrella. In February, Leidos was selected to enhance the Transportation Security Administration’s entire fleet of Pro:Vision Advanced Imaging Technology systems by applying a new AI-based algorithm.

