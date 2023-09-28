Executive Mosaic Expands Global Reach With GovConExec International

Executive Mosaic, the government contracting sector’s leading events and media organization, has made a new addition to its string of world-class news publications with the launch of GovConExec International.

GovConExec International delivers breaking news, multimedia content and in-depth reporting on the vast government contracting ecosystem to industry leaders and government officials worldwide.

The new Executive Mosaic publication highlights industry-leading executives who serve as driving forces of innovation to facilitate the delivery of cutting-edge technologies and services not only domestically, but also in the international government market.

“At Executive Mosaic, we have chosen to focus on the executive dimension of government contracting domestically and now globally,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of GovConExec International. “The GovCon executive is required to understand the multi-faceted complexities and time protraction of federal regulation. Adding the new dimensions of FOCI and SSA requirements in an ever-compressing delivery timeframe presents these individuals with even more complexities.”

With the latest publication, watch out for interviews featuring top GovCon executives as they discuss tech advances and share insights and concepts that could revolutionize the way local and international governments do business.

“We are launching GovConExec International to highlight the work done by global GovCon executives through specialized media coverage and acknowledgment. We’re proud to add GovConExec International to our unparalleled media footprint in the market, and we’re looking forward to our continued expansion,” Garrettson added.

GovConExec International intends to keep government and industry leaders abreast of the latest technology trends and developments, foreign military sales deals and policy updates across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.