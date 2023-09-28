Lockheed, Air Force Showcase U-2’s Advanced Avionics Tech

A team featuring Lockheed Martin ’s Skunk Works advanced development arm and the U.S. Air Force has demonstrated new avionics capabilities as part of the U-2 Dragon Lady aircraft modernization effort .

The aerospace company said Wednesday that a low-altitude functional check flight test was conducted to test three capabilities in support of the military branch’s Avionics Tech Refresh program for the reconnaissance aircraft.

The team showcased an upgraded avionics suite, a novel open mission systems computer and new cockpit displays during the inaugural flight test.

The program’s subsequent stages will center on establishing a mature software baseline in line with efforts to develop a fleet that is fully compliant with OMS standards.

In 2020, Lockheed secured a $50 million contract from USAF to work on the ATR program.