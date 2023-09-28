Sarcos to Progress AI/ML Software Development Under New AF Contract; Laura Peterson Quoted

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation ’s defense business has secured a $13.8 million contract to continue developing its artificial intelligence and machine learning software framework for the U.S. Department of the Air Force .

Awarded by Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia and funded by an AFWERX AFVentures program, the four-year award will support the service branch’s efforts to strengthen human-AI relationships for increased productivity and safety across an array of job settings, Sarcos announced from its Salt Lake City, Utah headquarters on Thursday.

Sarcos Interim President and CEO Laura Peterson said the contract “represents a tremendous opportunity for Sarcos as we continue to focus on and invest heavily in the development of our artificial intelligence and machine learning software technology.”

“It will allow us to provide cutting-edge performance enhancements to our Guardian robotics solutions, which will benefit our U.S. Air Force partners and commercial customers alike,” she added.

Contract activities will progress the development, integration and validation of Sarcos’ AI Computational Service, a framework for success-based reinforcement learning for robotic systems, particularly those in the company’s Guardian product family. The software is designed to help robots generalize from one example like humans do to bridge gaps in unknown situations with accurate predictions.

During the performance period, Sarcos will carry out Military Utility Assessments at multiple Air Force facilities. These tests will assess intelligent algorithms installed in Sarcos robots and analyze the impact of the company’s AI and ML software on the productivity and safety of Air Force and broader DOD missions.

Tony Ligouri, the Air Force Research Laboratory research manager for this initiative, highlighted Sarcos’ decades of partnership with the service branch.

“As we look to incorporate technology that can help Airmen accomplish their missions and support readiness efforts, we expect the Sarcos Guardian line of robotics solutions to be a substantial benefit to USAF operations and believe the integration of the artificial intelligence and machine learning framework into these robots will support the efforts of the DOD,” he said.