Ensco, FRA Conclude Transportation Tech Center Renovations to Support Online Training; Jeff Stevens Quoted

The Federal Railroad Administration and Ensco have renovated FRA’s research, testing and training facility in Colorado to include additional facilities designed to support virtual training on rail and surface transportation system safety and security.

The Transportation Technology Center now features six new classrooms with the latest virtual training technologies, including instructor microphones, headsets and backdrops, to accommodate an online learning environment, Ensco said Tuesday.

Ensco manages TTC operations to support railway research and safety advancement efforts under a potential 20-year, $570.9 million contract awarded in March 2021.

The company coordinates 17 different cyber courses and security training activities at the center and supports training courses provided by FRA, the Transportation Security Administration and the Ambipar Response Training Center.

“Our facility and training program expansion combined with world class instructors provide attendees of training courses at TTC with the best possible experience to advance their safety and security educational journey.” said Jeff Stevens, president of Ensco.

