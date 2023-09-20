in General

CBEYONData Books Army Enterprise Resource Planning Support Services Contract; Dyson Richards Quoted

Professional services provider cBEYONData has secured a potential five-year contract from the Army Materiel Command to help modernize the U.S. Army’s enterprise resource planning systems.

The company said Monday it will work with partners Sentar and CODEplus to modernize, integrate and enhance Army ERPs, including Global Combat Support System-Army and the General Funds Enterprise Business System.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this award and look forward to supporting the Army Materiel Commands efforts to enhance and improve their ERP,” Dyson Richards, CEO of cBEYONData, said, adding the company will build on its industry knowledge and technical proficiency to support ERP modernization.

The Army’s ERP environment enables data access and sharing to optimize equipment management, logistics support and resource allocation.

The contract, which was awarded under a full and open competition, has a one-year base period with four option years.

