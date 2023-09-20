in General

Millennium Space Systems Victus Nox Spacecraft Achieves Full Mission Operability Ahead of Schedule

Millennium Space Systems / PR Newswire
Millennium Space Systems Victus Nox Spacecraft Achieves Full Mission Operability Ahead of Schedule - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Boeing’s Millennium Space Systems subsidiary reached operational readiness of its Victus Nox space vehicle 11 hours ahead of schedule.

The company said Monday the space vehicle completed checkout and achieved full mission operability 37 hours after it was launched on Sept. 14 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The Victus Nox mission was developed by the U.S. Space Force to demonstrate the country’s capability for rapid on-orbit response to a national security threat. The vehicle was built by Millennium, which enlisted the help of Firefly Aerospace for component manufacturing and launch preparations.

Millennium and its team planned to achieve mission readiness 48 hours after lift-off

Also, in less than 58 hours, they accomplished all activation activities, including the spacecraft’s transportation and fueling, as well as payload adaptor loading. The launch phase involved trajectory software updates, satellite encapsulation and Alpha launch vehicle integration.

Millennium CEO Jason Kim described Victus Nox as “a critical measure toward ensuring advantage through a resilient space order of battle in any environment,” adding that the program “is paving the way for future Tactically Responsive Space missions.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about General

BoeingFirefly AerospaceGovconJason KimMillennium Space SystemsMission ReadinessVICTUS NOX

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

AWS GovTech Accelerator Program to Kick Off With 13 Startups - top government contractors - best government contracting event
AWS GovTech Accelerator Program to Kick Off With 13 Startups
Ensco, FRA Conclude Transportation Tech Center Renovations to Support Online Training; Jeff Stevens Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ensco, FRA Conclude Transportation Tech Center Renovations to Support Online Training; Jeff Stevens Quoted