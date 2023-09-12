Peraton’s Amy Hopkins on Addressing Temporal Aspect of Space Superiority

Amy Hopkins, vice president and general manager of national security space at Peraton, said opportunities to achieve space dominance might come temporarily and require collaboration across the U.S. military to maximize those chances to the fullest, the Air and Space Forces Magazine reported Monday.

Speaking at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference, Hopkins said there would be “episodic instances of space superiority” and the U.S. military should focus on ensuring that it is efficiently prepared and trained to maximize its effects.

Hopkins called on the U.S. Space Force to train and exercise, considering that there is a temporal aspect to achieving space superiority.

She also called for incorporating commercial capabilities into the broader space security posture.

“The more you can incorporate commercial partners into the training and the exercises, the better-positioned we will be for the fight that is yet to come,” said Hopkins.