in News, Space, Space News

Peraton’s Amy Hopkins on Addressing Temporal Aspect of Space Superiority

Amy Hopkins / Peraton
Peraton's Amy Hopkins on Addressing Temporal Aspect of Space Superiority - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Amy Hopkins, vice president and general manager of national security space at Peraton, said opportunities to achieve space dominance might come temporarily and require collaboration across the U.S. military to maximize those chances to the fullest, the Air and Space Forces Magazine reported Monday.

Speaking at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference, Hopkins said there would be “episodic instances of space superiority” and the U.S. military should focus on ensuring that it is efficiently prepared and trained to maximize its effects.

Hopkins called on the U.S. Space Force to train and exercise, considering that there is a temporal aspect to achieving space superiority. 

She also called for incorporating commercial capabilities into the broader space security posture.

“The more you can incorporate commercial partners into the training and the exercises, the better-positioned we will be for the fight that is yet to come,” said Hopkins.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Amy HopkinsGovconPeratonspace domainU.S. Air Forceu.s. space force

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

3 Companies Conclude NREL Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator Program’s 1st Cohort - top government contractors - best government contracting event
3 Companies Conclude NREL Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator Program’s 1st Cohort
ECS Supports DMEA's ServiceNow National Security Cloud Implementation; John Heneghan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ECS Supports DMEA’s ServiceNow National Security Cloud Implementation; John Heneghan Quoted