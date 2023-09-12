ECS Supports DMEA’s ServiceNow National Security Cloud Implementation; John Heneghan Quoted

ECS helped the Defense Microelectronics Activity gain clearance to use a ServiceNow-supported cloud environment for handling sensitive government data.

DMEA, a laboratory within the Department of Defense, achieved the first authorization to operate in the ServiceNow National Security Cloud and seeks to modernize some of the agency’s information technology processes using the platform, ECS said Tuesday.

With the ATO, the agency plans to automate its workflow and update facility management systems.

“Many agencies will be moving to the NSC … and we’re honored to be in a position to help them protect national security data while they use ServiceNow to streamline workflows, optimize processes, and otherwise improve how they work and support their missions,” commented John Heneghan , president of ECS and two-time Wash100 Award winner.

The NSC software‑as‑a‑service and platform‑as‑a‑service offering, hosted on Microsoft Azure Government, was granted DOD Impact Level 5 provisional authorization status last year.