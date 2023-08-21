in News

Sentar to Develop Cyber Intelligence Tool for Nuclear Reactors Under DOE Grant

Photo/shutterstock.com
The Department of Energy has selected Sentar to develop and demonstrate a proof of concept for a cybersecurity intelligence platform designed to secure nuclear power plants from cyberattacks.

Sentar said Thursday it received a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research grant to provide nuclear plant stakeholders with the capability to predict and observe operational performance disruptions resulting from specific cyberattacks.

The program aims to promote cyber resilience by enabling operators to implement preventative and restorative controls in the wake of a significant cyber incident.

“It is essential to have the ability to mitigate damage once subjected to a cyber-attack and continue to maintain operations when systems or data have been compromised,” said Gary Mayes, senior director of research and development at Sentar.

The company will conduct work under the SBIR program at its facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

