Army to Solicit Short-Wave IR Laser Sensor Proposals

The U.S. Army’s Small Business Innovation Research Program will seek proposals from small and nontraditional businesses to develop short-wave infrared laser sensors to assess threats in complex combat environments.

Under the new SBIR solicitation, small businesses will be asked to create an imaging technology with asynchronous laser pulse and short-wave IR detection capabilities for integration into Army platforms that support soldier lethality and next-generation combat vehicles, the service branch said Friday.

“The solicitation supports the U.S. Army’s ongoing NGCV and Soldier Lethality efforts,” said Paul Reid, the Army SBIR Program’s portfolio manager for immersive and wearables and sensors. “At the same time, it can help overcome current implementation challenges typically seen from labor and material costs by utilizing industry’s innovation and creativity.”

Selected vendors will receive Direct to Phase II contracts worth up to $1.9 million each to demonstrate and mature their SWIR detector offerings for various military applications.

The submission of proposals will be open from Aug. 24 to Sept. 26.