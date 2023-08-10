in Industry News, News

Northrop Produces Rocket Motor Case Set for MDA’s Missile Defense Interceptor Development Program

Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman has finished producing initial cases for the solid rocket booster that will power a next-generation interceptor being developed for the Missile Defense Agency as part of an industry competition.

The company said Tuesday it will equip Next-Generation Interceptor motors with inert propellant and deliver the hardware to Redstone Arsenal in Alabama for integration into its proposed system to guard U.S. assets against intercontinental ballistic missile threats.

A Northrop-Raytheon partnership completed the NGI system requirements review in December 2021, nine months after the Department of Defense awarded the team a potential five-year, $3.93 billion contract.

The two companies expect to put the first NGI motor through a static test fire later this year.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

