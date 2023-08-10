Northrop Produces Rocket Motor Case Set for MDA’s Missile Defense Interceptor Development Program

Northrop Grumman has finished producing initial cases for the solid rocket booster that will power a next-generation interceptor being developed for the Missile Defense Agency as part of an industry competition.

The company said Tuesday it will equip Next-Generation Interceptor motors with inert propellant and deliver the hardware to Redstone Arsenal in Alabama for integration into its proposed system to guard U.S. assets against intercontinental ballistic missile threats.

A Northrop-Raytheon partnership completed the NGI system requirements review in December 2021, nine months after the Department of Defense awarded the team a potential five-year, $3.93 billion contract.

The two companies expect to put the first NGI motor through a static test fire later this year.