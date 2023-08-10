in Contract Awards, News

Valiant Books 2-Year DTRA Task Order for Advanced Cyber Support

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency awarded Valiant an $18 million task order to perform a range of cyber-related support services over a two-year period.

The award is part of the Mission Assurance program of DTRA’s Nuclear Enterprise Support Directorate, the Herndon, Virginia-based contractor said Wednesday.

Valiant’s responsibilities will include threat-emulative cyber assessments, planning and coordination of operations, document management, development of code and tools, and guidance and growth of the advanced cyber team.

“We are honored to be selected and trusted by DTRA and the DOD for this critical mission,” said Ashlee Dominguez, vice president of intelligence and analysis business line at Valiant. “Valiant is fully committed to providing comprehensive, realistic, and actionable advanced cyber operations that will safeguard crucial defense capabilities and proactively mitigate threats to our nation’s security.”

Written by Jamie Bennet

