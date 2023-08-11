in News, Technology

Google Unveils Additional Cloud Services Available for IL5 Workloads

Source: Google Cloud
Google has announced the availability of 10 additional Google Cloud services capable of handling Department of Defense workloads at Impact Level 5.

The IL5-accredited services are available to DOD and public sector institutions through Google Assured Workloads and are designed to provide support in areas such as digital transformation, data security and identity and access management, Jordan Sembower, product manager of security and privacy at Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post published Thursday.

Among the newly available services is the Google Cloud BigQuery used by the U.S. Army to consolidate siloed data into a single location for analysis.

According to Sembower, Big Query features machine learning and business intelligence capabilities and uses Google’s cloud infrastructure to enable queries at a petabyte scale.

Google has nine regions and 29 data centers available at IL5, the most extensive data center footprint for workloads containing controlled unclassified information.

