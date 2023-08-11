Iceye Awarded 1st NASA Task Order Under Satellite Imagery Acquisition Contract

Iceye‘s U.S. business arm has received an initial task order to provide NASA with high-resolution synthetic aperture radar commercial earth observation data products.

The order falls under a blank purchase agreement for the provision of a suite of SAR products in support of the Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition program, the Finnish microsatellite manufacturer said Wednesday.

Under the agreement inked in March , the company was set to receive fixed-price BPA calls at a maximum value of $7 million per award for a five-year period.

“With the advent of SAR from commercial sources like ICEYE, we are interested in how these small satellite constellations can complement existing NASA datasets and capabilities,” commented Will McCarty, CSDA program scientist at NASA.

“Ultimately, we aim to utilize these data to provide new perspectives to the science priorities of the Earth Science Division.”