in News, Technology

CACI, AWS to Support Government Cloud Migration Efforts Under Agreement; Dave Levy Quoted

David Levy/LinkedIn
CACI, AWS to Support Government Cloud Migration Efforts Under Agreement; Dave Levy Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

CACI International will help U.S. government customers accelerate their transition to the cloud by leveraging Amazon Web Services’ cloud capabilities under a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS.

CACI said Tuesday it will build on its delivery execution framework, dubbed Agile Solution Factory, and deliver enterprise information technology modernization support and edge capabilities through its partnership with AWS to help government clients speed up their cloud migration efforts.

Through the agreement, CACI will offer artificial intelligence-based, open-source software-as-a-service tools to enable analysts within the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and law enforcement agencies to generate actionable intelligence and insights to support decision-making processes.

The company will also integrate AWS’ capabilities into its portfolio of sensors to facilitate sharing of sensitive data across ground, air, maritime, cyber and space domains.

Dave Levy, vice president of U.S. federal, worldwide public sector at AWS, said the two companies are working to deliver technology platforms meant to help public sector organizations meet their mission requirements.

“We are committed to helping CACI accelerate its delivery of enduring mission and enterprise workloads, data analytics, and at-the-edge technology,” added Levy, a four-time Wash100 awardee.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

agile solution factoryAmazon Web ServicesASFAWSCACI Internationalcloudcloud migrationDave Levyedge capabilitiesenterprise IT modernizationGovconopen sourcePublic SectorSCASoftware-as-a-Servicestrategic collaboration agreement

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

SDA Enlists Mynaric to Design Optical Ground Station for Space Connectivity Demo; Tim Deaver Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SDA Enlists Mynaric to Design Optical Ground Station for Space Connectivity Demo; Tim Deaver Quoted
Former CACI Exec John Macdonald Appointed Chief Growth Officer at Assured Space - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Former CACI Exec John Macdonald Appointed Chief Growth Officer at Assured Space