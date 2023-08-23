in News, Space

SDA Enlists Mynaric to Design Optical Ground Station for Space Connectivity Demo; Tim Deaver Quoted

The Space Development Agency selected Mynaric to design and help demonstrate an optical ground station to enhance the agency’s communication network.

The company said Tuesday it will be part of SDA’s research and development program, which aims to show connectivity between the optical station and its communication terminal counterparts in space.

Scheduled for 2025, the R&D project will collect and record data exchanged between the ground- and space-based stations, and use the findings to improve succeeding demonstrations involving the Tranche 0 Transport Layer Space Vehicles.

Tim Deaver, vice president of U.S. government sales and strategic solutions at Mynaric, welcomed the oppotunity for the company to contribute laser communications technology in support of the program.

“Delivering highly sensitive information and data to the ground is an important component of enabling data transfer between all domains,” he added.

Mynaric previously served as a subcontractor to Northrop Grumman and RTX for SDA’s Tranche 1 Transport and Tracking Layer programs.

Written by Jamie Bennet

