in Executive Moves, News

Former CACI Exec John Macdonald Appointed Chief Growth Officer at Assured Space

John Macdonald/LinkedIn
Former CACI Exec John Macdonald Appointed Chief Growth Officer at Assured Space - top government contractors - best government contracting event

John Macdonald, former senior executive for business development and strategy at CACI International, was named chief growth officer at aviation and aerospace component manufacturer Assured Space Access Inc.

He shared his appointment via LinkedIn post, where he also highlighted Assured Space’s radio frequency satellite communication and space domain awareness offerings for civil, defense and commercial customers as well as its joint venture Cassiopeia Space.

Macdonald is responsible for driving business development, customer outreach and marketing efforts of Assured Space and the JV with Over-Sat and Mil-Sat, according to his profile.

Aside from his stint at CACI, the executive’s industry career includes time working at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, L3Harris Technologies and the former Harris company.

Macdonald was also with the U.S. Air Force for almost two decades, during which he served in ranks of increasing responsibilities including as lieutenant general.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Assured SpaceAssured Space Access IncCACIexecutive moveGovconJohn Macdonaldl3harris technologies

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

CACI, AWS to Support Government Cloud Migration Efforts Under Agreement; Dave Levy Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CACI, AWS to Support Government Cloud Migration Efforts Under Agreement; Dave Levy Quoted
DOD Eyes On-Ramping Process for 2 Pools of Information Analysis Center Multiple-Award Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DOD Eyes On-Ramping Process for 2 Pools of Information Analysis Center Multiple-Award Contract