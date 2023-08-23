Former CACI Exec John Macdonald Appointed Chief Growth Officer at Assured Space

John Macdonald, former senior executive for business development and strategy at CACI International, was named chief growth officer at aviation and aerospace component manufacturer Assured Space Access Inc.

He shared his appointment via LinkedIn post, where he also highlighted Assured Space’s radio frequency satellite communication and space domain awareness offerings for civil, defense and commercial customers as well as its joint venture Cassiopeia Space.

Macdonald is responsible for driving business development, customer outreach and marketing efforts of Assured Space and the JV with Over-Sat and Mil-Sat, according to his profile.

Aside from his stint at CACI, the executive’s industry career includes time working at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, L3Harris Technologies and the former Harris company.

Macdonald was also with the U.S. Air Force for almost two decades, during which he served in ranks of increasing responsibilities including as lieutenant general.