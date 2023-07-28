Aware to Deliver Cloud-Based Biometric Identification System to Ohio Facility; Craig Herman Quoted

User authentication company Aware will deliver its cloud-based automated biometric identification system to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Laboratory in Dayton, Ohio, to assist criminal investigations.

Aware said Thursday the forensic science facility purchased a five-year subscription to AwareABIS to streamline the intake and release process for subjects while enhancing community protection.

“As Aware’s first software-as-a-service cloud-based Aware ABIS contract, the implementation with Miami Valley Regional Crime Laboratory/Montgomery County Coroner’s Office also enhances our overall standing in the ABIS market,” said Craig Herman, chief revenue officer at Aware

He added that the company’s biometric offering is now used in 26 U.S. states for identifying and exonerating suspects.

AwareABIS is based on Aware’s BioSP workflow and integration server and works to enable face, fingerprint and iris recognition for large-scale biometric identification.