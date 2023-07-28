Treasury Adds CGI Federal’s Momentum Suite to Marketplace Catalog; Stephanie Mango Quoted

A financial and acquisition management suite developed by CGI‘s federal business has been included in the online Marketplace Catalog of the Financial Management Quality Service Management Office.

FM QSMO, a unit of the Department of the Treasury, approved the Momentum software suite for federal agencies’ acquisition through the General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule, CGI said Thursday.

Momentum is comprised of different programs for performance budgeting and measurement, asset management, financial reporting, and audit remediation. It has been deployed by more than 180 federal organizations, including the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Stephanie Mango, president of CGI Federal, said the company was “thrilled” to be the first commercial provider of such a financial system to government customers.

“CGI Federal is proud to support the FM QSMO’s goal for a dynamic shared services marketplace,” the two-time Wash100 awardee added.