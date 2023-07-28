in Contract Awards, News

Aptim Secures $68M DOE Hazardous Waste Cleanup Task Order

Aptim Federal Services has received a potential 57-month, $68 million task order from the Department of Energy to decommission and perform waste cleanup work at the former Ion Beam Facility at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

The task order was awarded through the Nationwide Deactivation, Decommissioning and Removal contract, DOE said Thursday.

In 2020, nine companies won spots on the DD&R indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which has an ordering period of 10 years with a ceiling value of approximately $3 billion.

The vendor will manage and dispose of asbestos, tritium and other hazardous waste materials at the facility and coordinate with DOE’s office of environmental management and the National Nuclear Security Administration to facilitate work on the task order.

Established in 1951, the Ion Beam Facility accommodated equipment used in nuclear experimentation and weapons technology development efforts. It stopped operations in 1999.

