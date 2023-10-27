Chris Meserole Named Frontier Model Forum Executive Director

Chris Meserole, an artificial intelligence safety expert, has been appointed executive director of an industry body that seeks to advance responsible and safe development of frontier AI models worldwide.

In this capacity, he will oversee efforts to help the Frontier Model Forum advance AI safety research, share knowledge with academics and policymakers and determine safety best practices for frontier AI models, according to a Google blog post published Wednesday.

Microsoft, Google, Anthropic and OpenAI established the Frontier Model Forum in July.

Meserole most recently served as director of the AI and Emerging Technology Initiative at the Brookings Institution and a fellow in the Foreign Policy program at the institution.

The forum’s founding company members announced the creation of a $10 million fund to promote AI safety-related research.

The AI Safety Fund will be administered by Meridium Institute and back the development of new techniques to facilitate red teaming efforts for AI models to help create and test evaluation methods that could be used to identify potential harmful capabilities of frontier systems.

The new fund has secured initial funding commitment from the forum’s four founding companies and philanthropic partners and will release a request for proposals in the next few months.