Boeing Secures $56M Navy Contract for Aircraft Engineering, Maintenance Support

U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler breaks away from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 (altered).jpg, Senior Airman John Linzmeier, Wikipedia, Public Domain
Boeing Secures $56M Navy Contract for Aircraft Engineering, Maintenance Support
EA-18G aircraft

Boeing has received a potential five-year, $56.4 million contract from the U.S. Navy to provide engineering, maintenance and instrumentation support for the service branch’s fleet of F/A-18 A-F and EA-18G aircraft.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers aircraft parts, tooling, tool cribs, support equipment, aircraft ancillary equipment and artisan support services for F/A-18 ground and flight test programs, including the Next Generation Jammer, Growler Block II, Sniper Pod and Electromagnetic Air Launch System upgrades, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Patuxent River, Maryland, will obligate funds upon issuance of individual orders.

Work will occur in Patuxent River, Maryland, through April 2029.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

