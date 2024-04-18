Vibrint, pureLiFi Unveil Wireless Data Communications Capability for Classified Environments; Tom Lash Quoted

Vibrint has partnered with light fidelity technology provider pureLiFi to develop a secure wireless communications capability designed to safeguard government and national security data in classified environments.

Tom Lash, CEO of Vibrint, said in a statement published Wednesday the new Vibrint LiFi technology uses light waves instead of radio waves to create ultra-secure wireless data communications networks.

“Vibrint LiFi combines proven leading-edge commercial technologies to introduce unprecedented levels of security and speed to operational communications, applicable to any national security environment,” Lash said.

The new offering includes the Vibrint LiFi Laptop powered by pureLiFi, the LiFi Cube plug-and-play hotspot and the Kitefin mission deployable system designed for defense applications.

Vibrint LiFi is designed to enable military-grade encryption, protect assets from spectrum scanning, jamming and interference and offer customizable network configurations and deployment options to provide tailored communication networks.