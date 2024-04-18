Armis Completes $150M Acquisition of Silk Security

Asset intelligence and cybersecurity company Armis has acquired for $150 million Silk Security, the developer of Silk Platform, which works to provide cyber risk prioritization and remediation.

Armis said Wednesday that following the acquisition, Silk Platform will be integrated into its own artificial intelligence-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation product called Armis Centrix.

Through the integration, Armis Centrix will be able to provide users with a consolidated view of security findings covering various data sources and make it possible for users to manage and automate remediation.

Yoav Nathaniel, CEO and co-founder of Silk Security, said, “We are extremely excited to be joining forces with Armis and to have the opportunity to bring our technology into the Armis solution stack.”

“Customers of Silk Security and Armis are going to have an accelerated advantage in the use of our technology with this unprecedented integration, benefiting from a holistic approach for exposure management that works even for the most complex organizations,” Nathaniel added.

Cyber experts, government leaders and industry visionaries will speak about the dynamic and evolving role of cyber in the public sector at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Cyber Summit, which will take place in June. Register now to attend this important event!