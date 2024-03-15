in News, Space

Terran Orbital Announces New Small Satellite Offering for Geosynchronous Communications Market

Terran Orbital Logo/PR Newswire
Terran Orbital Announces New Small Satellite Offering for Geosynchronous Communications Market
New product

Terran Orbital will unveil at the upcoming SATELLITE 2024 trade show SmallSat GEO, an offering meant for the communications market that will operate in geosynchronous orbit.

Terran Orbital said Thursday that SmallSat GEO marks its entrance and expansion into the small satellite geosynchronous orbit market, an effort for which the company will take advantage of its prior GEO mission experience and its investment in an advanced manufacturing facility with automation in build and test.

The aerospace and defense company described SmallSat GEO as a compact platform that works to provide power and performance. It also works to accommodate payloads provided either by the customer or Terran Orbital, supports multiple reflectors and allows for independently steerable multi-beam arrays.

Regarding the company’s market expansion, Terran Orbital co-founder, chairman and CEO Marc Bell said, “We can bring our LEO small satellite heritage to GEO and provide the agile customization that our customers have come to expect and value.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

commercial spacegeosynchronous orbitGovconlow Earth orbitMarc Bellsmall satelliteSmallSat GEOspace explorationTerran Orbital

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

Google Public Sector Selects WWT as Managed Provider of Sovereign Distributed Cloud
Google Public Sector Selects WWT as Managed Provider of Sovereign Distributed Cloud
VA Acquisition Head Michael Parrish Makes Wash100 Debut
VA Acquisition Head Michael Parrish Makes Wash100 Debut