Terran Orbital Announces New Small Satellite Offering for Geosynchronous Communications Market

Terran Orbital will unveil at the upcoming SATELLITE 2024 trade show SmallSat GEO, an offering meant for the communications market that will operate in geosynchronous orbit.

Terran Orbital said Thursday that SmallSat GEO marks its entrance and expansion into the small satellite geosynchronous orbit market, an effort for which the company will take advantage of its prior GEO mission experience and its investment in an advanced manufacturing facility with automation in build and test.

The aerospace and defense company described SmallSat GEO as a compact platform that works to provide power and performance. It also works to accommodate payloads provided either by the customer or Terran Orbital, supports multiple reflectors and allows for independently steerable multi-beam arrays.

Regarding the company’s market expansion, Terran Orbital co-founder, chairman and CEO Marc Bell said, “We can bring our LEO small satellite heritage to GEO and provide the agile customization that our customers have come to expect and value.”