Google Public Sector Selects WWT as Managed Provider of Sovereign Distributed Cloud

Google Public Sector has chosen World Wide Technology to exclusively operate its new sovereign cloud platforms, Jan Niemiec, GPS managing director of national security, announced Friday.

GPS entered into a partnership to make WWT the first managed provider of Google Distributed Cloud Hosted, which will serve federal agencies needing to manage their infrastructure even without internet connection.

GDC Hosted is air-gapped and operates in full isolation, with flexible hardware options including graphics processing units and general-purpose compute capable of managing mission-critical workloads.

The platform can run through Google, one of its trusted partners or a combination of both and customized according to the needs of the enterprise customer.

“We are proud to collaborate with Google Public Sector to offer our Public Sector customers a dedicated cloud solution to help secure sensitive data and support their data sovereignty,” said Scot Gagnon, WWT vice president of federal sales.