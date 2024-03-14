Everfox Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Microsoft

Cybersecurity company Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft.

Under the agreement, Everfox said Wednesday that its technology will be integrated into Microsoft’s Azure cloud service offerings and that the two companies will develop new cloud products.

Sean Berg, CEO of Everfox, said “By partnering with Microsoft, our combined innovation and industry expertise will realize expanded capabilities from cloud to tactical edge.”

According to Zach Kramer, vice president of mission engineering at Microsoft, the partnership will enable the company to continue evolving its cloud solutions and deliver accredited, secure collaboration capabilities critical to government customers.

“When the power of Microsoft Azure is combined with Everfox’s defense-grade cybersecurity solutions, we enable improved security and a real-time experience for our government users and coalition partners worldwide,” added Kramer.