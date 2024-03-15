Valor Equity CTO Constantine Saab Appointed to Peraton Advisory Board

Constantine Saab, managing director and chief technology officer at Valor Equity Partners, has joined the advisory board of Peraton.

Saab, an 18-year CIA veteran, will provide strategic counsel to Peraton’s senior leadership team on shaping the company’s business goals and objectives, the company said Thursday.

“He is widely respected for his ability to align advanced technologies with mission needs, and as the leading mission capability integrator, his counsel will help Peraton to further drive the outcomes our national security customers need and expect,” said Stu Shea, chairman, president and CEO of Peraton and 2024 Wash100 winner.

His nearly two-decade career at the CIA includes senior leadership roles such as chief strategy officer, acting assistant director and center chief of operations.

Saab concurrently serves on the board of directors of HackerOne, Strider Technologies and NobleReach Foundation and sits on the advisory board of Anduril Industries.