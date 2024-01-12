John Hennigan Named VP of Business Development at MindPetal

John Hennigan, formerly senior director of the Department of Homeland Security account at MindPetal Software Solutions, has been named vice president for business development at the Virginia-based digital modernization services provider.

He will oversee growth strategy efforts for the company and its VerticalApps subsidiary, according to a LinkedIn post published Thursday.

In his previous role, Hennigan helped deliver cloud-based, low-code and business process management tools to modernize legacy systems at federal agencies.

Hennigan is the former chief of the U.S. Coast Guard’s exercise policy and budget division and director of DHS and civilian contracts at Insight Technology Solutions.

MindPetal also appointed Gunita Matharoo as senior director responsible for leading the company’s growth strategy for its Department of Agriculture portfolio.

Matharoo joined MindPetal as a director in May 2020 after serving in a business development role at Favor TechConsulting.

She also served as director of operations at Kanti Constructions for 11 years.