Air Force Conducting Market Research for Space Systems & Hardware Integration for Novel Experiments Program

The Air Force Research Laboratory has started soliciting information on potential industry sources that could provide research, engineering and technical management support for conducting analysis, development, integration, experimentation, evaluation and demonstration of space technologies.

The AFRL’s Space Vehicles Directorate intends to award a potential five-year, $499 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in support of the Space Systems and Hardware Integration for Novel Experiments program, according to a request for information published Thursday.

The government is seeking engineering and technical support in four functional areas: mission and space system development; flight experiment prototyping, assembly, integration and testing; flight experiment operations; and ground system development.

Interested parties should submit a written statement of capability.

Responses to the RFI are due Feb. 5.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

