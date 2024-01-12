Peraton Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Stu Shea Quoted

Peraton has announced the appointment of four new members of its advisory board.

The company said Thursday that the appointments – all former government and military leaders – reflect its commitment to support national security missions of consequence.

“Each of these exceptional leaders has demonstrated through their service to our country a unique understanding of national security, how it evolves, and the approaches required to stay ahead,” said Stu Shea, chairman, president and CEO of Peraton and a Wash100 awardee.

The appointees are:

Bob Ashley , a retired U.S. Army official and former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency

George Barnes , former deputy director of the National Security Agency

Lisa Porter , former defense undersecretary for research and engineering and former associate administrator for the Aeronautics Research and Mission Directorate at NASA

Joe Votel , a retired U.S. Army official and former commander of U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command

The four new members complete the advisory board, which includes Robert Cardillo, former director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and Kevin Meiners, former deputy director of national intelligence for enterprise capability.

Advisory board members provide advice and counsel on Peraton’s strategic direction and customer expansion opportunities.