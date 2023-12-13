GovCon Index, From Executive Mosaic, Is Industry’s Flagship Stock Market Compilation

Following its noteworthy expansion into the international government contracting news space in September, Executive Mosaic has now announced its entrance into stock market reporting with a brand new venture: GovCon Index . This state-of-the-art tracker is the flagship compiler of GovCon stock market information.

Carefully sourced and monitored in real time, GovCon Index is an aggregate index concentrating on 30 high-performing publicly traded companies in the GovCon sector. The tracker, which is the first of its kind, is already a vital perspective through which to follow emerging trends in the market and to assess the performance of public GovCon enterprises.

“The United States government is the world’s largest customer, but the bustling, multibillion-dollar contractor ecosystem that surrounds the federal government has gone largely untracked in aggregate until now,” stated Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of GovCon Index. “With GovCon Index, stakeholders, investors, executives, businesses, readers and the government itself now have access to a unique, interactive platform to explore performance indicators, understand historical trends, track the financial health of the GovCon market and make informed strategic decisions.”

The GovCon Index catalogs the following 30 government contractors:

Accenture Federal Services (NYSE: ACN )

AeroVironment (NYSE: AVAV )

Boeing (NYSE: BA )

BAE Systems (NYSE: BAESY )

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH )

CACI International (NYSE: CACI )

The Carlyle Group (NYSE: CG )

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW )

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR )

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD )

CGI Group (NYSE: GIB )

HII (NYSE: HII )

Honeywell International (NYSE: HON )

ICF (NYSE: ICFI )

Jacobs (NYSE: J )

KBR (NYSE: KBR )

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (NYSE: KTOS )

Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS )

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX )

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT )

Maximus (NYSE: MMS )

Mercury Systems (NYSE: MRCY )

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC )

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR )

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN )

RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX )

SAIC (NYSE: SAIC )

Tetra Tech (NYSE: TTEK )

Textron (NYSE: TXT )

V2X (NYSE: VVX)