Investors Demonstrate Confidence in Space Technology Developer True Anomaly via $100M Series B

True Anomaly recently completed its Series B funding round, raising $100 million, which will be used for investment in products, services and personnel.

The funding round was led by Riot Ventures and saw participation from several other investors, including Eclipse, the Colorado-based space technology provider said Tuesday.

Riot Ventures co-founder and General Partner Will Coffield expressed faith in True Anomaly’s ability to deliver offerings that can address the threats the U.S. and its allies face in the space domain, noting that his organization’s latest investment “is a reflection of the exceptional execution” True Anomaly has demonstrated.

For his part, Eclipse Partner Seth Winterroth described True Anomaly’s momentum in 2023 as “staggering.” Winterroth went on to say that his organization’s investment is indicative of True Anomaly’s “ability to scale, execute on product delivery, and ultimately, secure their incumbency in space security.”

As for True Anomaly CEO and co-founder Even Rogers, the latest funding enables his company “to maintain a deep focus on our mission, deliver incredible products, and continue to invest in the nation’s next strategic offset.”