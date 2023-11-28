Health Resources and Services Administration Posts Solicitation for Evidence-Building, Evaluation Support Services IDIQ

The Health Resources and Services Administration has launched a full and open competition for the procurement of evaluation and evidence-building services to support its bureaus and offices.

The resulting indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will support evaluations, descriptive research studies, policy analyses, capacity assessment and program performance monitoring, according to a solicitation posted Monday on SAM.gov.

Services will be divided into four key task areas: program evaluations, other evidence-building activities, communication and dissemination, and data optimization.

The IDIQ has an ordering period of five years with a maximum task order value of $50 million.

Interested parties have until Jan. 8 to respond to the solicitation.