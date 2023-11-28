in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman
Northrop Secures $265M Contract Modification for Marine Corps G/ATOR Radar Tech Engineering Support
G/ATOR system support

Northrop Grumman has received a potential $265 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to continue providing engineering and logistics support services for a U.S. Marine Corps multimission radar system designed to detect and track remotely piloted vehicles, cruise missiles and other airborne threats.

The modification increases the ceiling value of a previously awarded basic ordering agreement to $514.3 million, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Services for the Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar system include technical refresh, engineering changes, depot lifecycle support, software activity support, diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages support, studies and analyses and 5G midband spectrum accommodation.

The company will also retrofit six gallium arsenide G/ATOR low rate initial production systems with gallium nitride technology, provide operational spare buys and deliver software development support to existing and future radar systems.

Work is expected to run through Sept. 28, 2025.

