BAE to Modernize, Maintain USS Ramage Destroyer Under $93M Navy Award

BAE Systems will repair, maintain and modernize the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) under a potential $93 million award from the service branch.

The Department of Defense said Thursday the ship’s fiscal 2024 docking selected restricted availability work will include labor, equipment, production, testing, quality assurance and other services.

BAE was initially awarded an $83 million firm-fixed-price contract action for work that will be conducted in Mayport, Florida, and will run through April 2025.

The Navy will use its Fiscal 2024 other procurement funds to obligate $81.6 million to BAE at the time of award. The service branch selected the contractor out of three bidders that joined its full and open competition via SAM.gov.

Naval Sea Systems Command serves as the contracting activity.