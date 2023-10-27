Redhorse Books Washington Headquarters Services Contract for Analytic and Technical Support

Redhorse has secured a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Department of Defense’s Washington Headquarters Services to provide analytic and technical support services to the Office of the Secretary of Defense and fourth estate agencies.

The company said the ATSS contract covers professional, scientific and technical services supporting DOD’s mission requirements in capability portfolio management; data science, analytics and governance; and engineering and agile methodologies.

Redhorse has supported WHS’ Acquisition Directorate and the OSD since 2013 in partnership with Azimuth Corporation, Centurion Consulting Group, CoAspire, The EH Group, Markon Solutions, RiVidium and Zenius Corporation.

Mike Rauseo, technical director at Redhorse, said the company has supported data analytics environments such as DOD’s Advana big data platform.

Redhorse is among the nine companies awarded spots on the $1.5 billion ATSS contract vehicle issued in December 2022.