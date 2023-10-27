in Contract Awards, News

Redhorse Books Washington Headquarters Services Contract for Analytic and Technical Support

Logo / redhorsecorp.com
Redhorse Secures Washington Headquarters Services Contract for Analytic and Technical Support
ATSS contract award

Redhorse has secured a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Department of Defense’s Washington Headquarters Services to provide analytic and technical support services to the Office of the Secretary of Defense and fourth estate agencies.

The company said the ATSS contract covers professional, scientific and technical services supporting DOD’s mission requirements in capability portfolio management; data science, analytics and governance; and engineering and agile methodologies.

Redhorse has supported WHS’ Acquisition Directorate and the OSD since 2013 in partnership with Azimuth Corporation, Centurion Consulting Group, CoAspire, The EH Group, Markon Solutions, RiVidium and Zenius Corporation.

Mike Rauseo, technical director at Redhorse, said the company has supported data analytics environments such as DOD’s Advana big data platform.

Redhorse is among the nine companies awarded spots on the $1.5 billion ATSS contract vehicle issued in December 2022.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Analytic and Technical Support ServicesATSS IDIQGovconMike Rauseoredhorse corporationWashington Headquarters Services

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Chris Meserole Named Frontier Model Forum Executive Director
Chris Meserole Named Frontier Model Forum Executive Director
BAE to Modernize, Maintain USS Ramage Destroyer Under $93M Navy Award
BAE to Modernize, Maintain USS Ramage Destroyer Under $93M Navy Award