Viasat to Provide Proliferated LEO Satellite-Based Support Under DISA Contract; Susan Miller Quoted

Viasat’s Inmarsat Government business will provide space relay services and other proliferated low-Earth orbit satellite-based services for the U.S. Space Force, defense agencies, combatant commands, other federal agencies and international allies under a potential 10-year, $900 million contract awarded by the Defense Information Systems Agency.

Inmarsat Government is one of the 16 vendors that won spots on the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in July, Viasat said Wednesday.

The company will use its small satellite technology and software-defined wide area network to deliver managed end-to-end satellite communications services through a multiorbit, multiband satellite constellation.

Susan Miller, president of Viasat Government, said the company has been providing integrated satcom platforms and services across multiple orbits and bands to support the unique requirements of government clients.

“We eagerly look forward to using both our technologies and deep problem solving expertise to deliver resilient, robust and secure SATCOM capabilities to service members around the world,” added Miller.

Inmarsat Government became part of Viasat after the latter acquired U.K.-based satcom services provider Inmarsat in late May.