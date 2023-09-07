in Contract Awards, News

QED to Continue Air Force Cybersecurity Support via Small Business Innovation Research Program

QED Secure Solutions will continue to assess the cybersecurity of U.S. Air Force weapon and infrastructure assets under a five-year, $42 million contract awarded through the Small Business Innovation Program.

The SBIR Phase 3 award covers the delivery of test and evaluation tools designed to help the service branch uncover system vulnerabilities, QED said Wednesday.

USAF and the cybersecurity company will work to analyze weaknesses that can make military aircraft, bases and munition vulnerable to a potential attack.

The service branch issued the sole-source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in partnership with the General Services Administration.

Coppell, Texas-based QED has developed cyber platforms to support government customers such as the departments of Homeland Security and Energy.

