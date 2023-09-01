Spire Global Secures Contract for NOAA Microwave Sounder Development Study; Chuck Cash Quoted

Spire Global will vie with three other companies in the study phase of a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration competition that aims to develop a radiometer for the observation of the Earth’s atmosphere.

The company said Thursday it will seek to advance a microwave sounder for NOAA’s Near-Earth Orbit Network program through the $4.6 million Microwave-Based Applications Phase-A study contract from NASA.

Ball Aerospace, Northrop Grumman and Orbital Micro Systems are the other contractors selected for the year-long effort.

One sounder from the finalists may be integrated into NOAA’s NEON program of low-earth orbit satellites, with the inaugural launch expected in 2030 at the earliest.

Chuck Cash, vice president of federal sales at Spire, said the company will use its satellite technology knowledge to enhance Earth observation capabilities and provide meteorologists, scientists and researchers with more accurate atmospheric property insights.