Orion Space Solutions Unveils Consortium for Space Quantum Innovation

Orion Space Solutions has established a consortium of experts from the government, industry and academia to advance the development of quantum technology for space and national defense applications.

The Consortium for Space Quantum Innovation will facilitate research, development and deployment of an integrated ecosystem of quantum spacecraft, sensors and data platforms to address current and future needs in cislunar space, Orion said Thursday.

CSQI is headed by Chad Fish, chief operating officer of Orion, as executive director.

“The main goal of Orion’s CSQI is to both strategically and tactically anchor space quantum technologies within the operational epicenter of the nation’s defense, intelligence, and civilian priorities,” Fish said.

Rachel Hauser, vice president for strategic communications of Orion and deputy executive director of CSQI, underscored that the consortium commits to elevating space domain awareness “into a realm of unparalleled quantum excellence.”