SAIC to Collaborate With AWS to Expand Cloud Offerings for Government Customers; Nazzic Keene, Dave Levy Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. will further design and develop secure cloud offerings for government agency customers in the AWS GovCloud platform under a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services.

SAIC said Monday it will advance its Zero Trust Accelerator offerings and facilitate the adoption of its CloudScend tools to help government clients speed up the migration of applications and associated workloads to the cloud through its collaboration with AWS.

“Secure cloud represents a critical growth area for our business, and this collaboration helps us better support our government customers in their modernization journeys and empowers them to leverage emerging technology to drive better mission outcomes,” said Nazzic Keene, CEO of SAIC and a six-time Wash100 awardee.

Dave Levy, vice president of U.S. federal, worldwide public sector at AWS and a four-time Wash100 awardee, said the company and SAIC will collaborate under the multiyear agreement to offer platforms meant to help government agencies accelerate their abilities to modernize on AWS and advance critical decision-making.