Retired Army Materiel Command Leader Edward Daly to Join SkyWater Board

Edward Daly, a retired four-star general in the U.S. Army, will join the board of directors of semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology on Oct. 1.

The former commanding general of the Army Materiel Command brings to SkyWater nearly four decades of experience in serving the military and most recently leading a command responsible for logistics, sustainment/materiel readiness and installation support, the company said Monday.

Daly’s other previous assignments include deputy commanding general of AMC, senior commander of Redstone Arsenal and commanding general of Army Sustainment Command.

“With his lengthy and remarkable military career, he brings extraordinary value to the company,” commented Gary Obermiller, board chairman at SkyWater. “His leadership experience will be a big benefit to our management team and his expertise, relevant to SkyWater’s business, will help position us for continued growth.”

Daly also established Daly Consulting & Logistics to offer expertise in combat operations, supply chain and manufacturing, distribution and organization leadership.

“SkyWater is committed to providing domestic semiconductor manufacturing, securing IP and ensuring our supply chain,” said Daly. “I look forward to helping SkyWater further its initiatives to innovate and bring manufacturing leadership back to America.”