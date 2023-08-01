Ross Niebergall: L3Harris Eyes Missile & Munition Market With Aerojet Rocketdyne Buy

Ross Niebergall, the newly appointed president of the Aerojet Rocketdyne segment of L3Harris Technologies, said the parent company expects its acquisition of the propulsion systems maker to help facilitate its entry into the missiles and munitions market, Breaking Defense reported Monday.

“Something that we’re very committed to is [that] we view Aerojet Rocketdyne as an entry into [the] missiles and munitions market, an area that L3Harris didn’t have a footprint,” Niebergall told the publication in an interview.

“And this is a fantastic opportunity for us to have an immediate place in that,” he added.

Niebergall noted that L3Harris is prioritizing efforts to transform Aerojet into a “solid rocket motor provider of choice” in the market.

“In the near-term, we have no interest in further acquisitions. The real focus as a company is on making sure that we can effectively integrate these tremendous assets we have and get them as effective as we possibly can within the L3Harris construct,” he added.

On Friday, Melbourne, Florida-based L3Harris closed its $4.7 billion cash purchase of Aerojet, making the rocket manufacturer its fourth business segment.