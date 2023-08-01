NVDIA’s Anthony Robbins Receives 6th Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic’s Jim Garrettson

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson presented the 2023 Wash100 Award plaque to Anthony Robbins, vice president of NVIDIA’s federal business, during the former’s visit to the company’s Herndon, Virginia office in July.

Wash100 Award is an annual selection of the top 100 leaders in the government contracting industry for their demonstrated leadership, innovation, vision and potential to shape the GovCon landscape in the coming years. 2023 marks the award’s historic 10th year and Robbins’ sixth time receiving the honor.

Robbins was named among this year’s Wash100 awardees because of his drive and focus on artificial intelligence and advanced computing technology that powers public sector innovation. In a StateTech magazine guest piece, he tackled the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology’s recommendations on wildland firefighting mission modernization.

“AI-driven systems, especially those already being prototyped in the private sector, will provide the edge needed to better fight these fires as well as to predict their paths of destruction and even snuff them out before they rise up,” he wrote.

Read more about his accomplishments and profile here.

Executive Mosaic looks forward to Robbins’ continued contributions to the GovCon industry in the year ahead and where it will take NVIDIA Federal next.